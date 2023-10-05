[Editor’s Note: You can watch previous coverage in the video player above.]

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – There will be a football game in Euclid on Friday.

Euclid school officials tell the FOX 8 I-team that, the River Rouge Panthers High School football team from Michigan has agreed to travel to Euclid to play the game at 6 p.m. Friday.

The decision comes after Euclid’s original opponent, Solon, canceled due to safety concerns.

Solon offered to have the game at their stadium but Euclid wants to have the game on their home field because it is senior night.

Euclid school and police officials say on-duty and off-duty officers will be on hand to help keep everyone safe.