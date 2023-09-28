EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid City Schools decided to move Friday night’s football game to Brunswick High School.

In a statement on Facebook, the district said students have made Euclid High School “uncomfortable” to host events.

It went on to say that hosting Friday’s game in Euclid would not be a responsible decision.

According to school officials, they’re working with police investigators to identify students who took part in inappropriate behavior, including fights and other violence.

“We will hold those responsible who have ruined Homecoming Week for the majority of students who wish for nothing more than a positive, enjoyable and safe high school experience,” the statement said.

School officials plan to assess this week’s incidents as they weigh the options for the final home game.

Keep up with all high school football here.