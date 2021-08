EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid City Schools announced Monday morning that Euclid High School would be closed.

Around 7:30 a.m., the district reported that due to power issues and heat, they would not have students in class.

“Temperatures within the building will be too high to safely educate students,” they wrote on the district Facebook page.

Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s but will feel much hotter due to high humidity.

All students returned to the classroom last week.