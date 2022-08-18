EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police confirm they are investigating reports that football helmets were stolen from Euclid High School locker rooms.

Police Chief Scott Meyer tells the Fox 8 I-Team the report is not complete but an officer is working on the matter.

No arrests or charges have been filed.

Euclid school officials said the helmets were stolen in the past few days and were recovered.

“Security footage from the incident provided leads tracing parties that took the equipment to another school district,” said Patrick Higley, Executive Director of Business Operations for the Euclid School District. “As we followed the leads, we were able to recover the helmets from the students with the assistance of administrators from the responsible district.”

Higley adds: “We will not comment on what school district the students were from. Our Euclid students were not involved, and we are thrilled that the equipment was recovered in time for our first home football game Friday night against Aurora.”

Euclid police also say they cannot give any additional information until the report is completed.