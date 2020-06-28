Breaking News
Euclid firefighters rescue puppy from smoke-filled kitchen

  • Photo courtesy Euclid Fie Department
  • Photo courtesy Euclid Fie Department

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Responding to an early morning house fire, Euclid firefighters helped rescue a puppy from the clutches of a smoky kitchen.

The Euclid Fire Department reports that a small pit bull was taken from the home, after being discovered underneath a table, and successfully resuscitated with oxygen.

The house fire was on Bruce Avenue.

“Strong work,” the fire department said of the members of C-platoon in a Facebook post. Check out photos of the pup above.

