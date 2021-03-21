Euclid Fire Department issues warning after another fire started by child with lighter

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The Euclid Fire Department is reminding parents to keep lighters away from children.

Young children playing with lighters are blamed for three fires in the last five weeks in Euclid, according to the fire department.

“Keep matches, lighters and other ignitable substances in a secured location out of your child’s reach. Only use lighters with child-resistant or childproof features,” Euclid fire officials said.

The latest happened Saturday night at an apartment on Brush Avenue. Fire departments from surrounding cities responded to help with the blaze. While no one was injured, it’s estimated the fire caused about $200,000 in damage.

The Euclid Fire Department said the fire started with a child playing with a lighter in a second-floor bedroom. The bedding ignited and the flames quickly spread.