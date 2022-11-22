EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A Ball Avenue home that burned early Tuesday morning, leaving its family homeless, will likely be declared a total loss.

City firefighters who arrived just after 5 a.m. Tuesday to the house in the 20000 block of Ball Avenue captured video showing flames venting from windows on the first floor, according to a Facebook post. The residents escaped before the department’s arrival, firefighters said.

They blasted hoses from the outside, then moved inside to search and further control the fire. They found the fire had spread to the second floor, and to the attic.

They also called in firefighter units from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights and Mentor.

Responders got the fire under control about an hour later. Its severity “required extensive labor and overhaul on each floor of the house to ensure full extinguishment,” reads the release.

The house will likely be declared a total loss, according to the release. The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio has provided shelter for the family.

The city’s Fire Investigation Unit is now working with the Ohio State Fire Marshal to determine how the fire started.