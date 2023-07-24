EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a homicide of a 24-year-old man that happened at a gas station in Euclid Saturday.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the murder happened July 22 around 10 p.m. at a gas station on the 19000 block of Euclid Avenue.

The chief said the victim, Gayhazel Ingram, was shot multiple times. Officers who arrived on scene started CPR, but the victim died a short time later.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information on the homicide to call Euclid Police Detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.