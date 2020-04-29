1  of  3
Breaking News
Ohio Primary Election Results Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine outlines plans for post-coronavirus shutdown Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Euclid City Schools facing $5.6 million funding loss after levy failure

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Click here for complete results on Ohio’s primary election

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid City Schools emergency funding levy failed in Tuesday’s primary. 

52% of people voted down the levy, just 216 more than those who were for it. 

Both the district’s 2018 and 2019 levies failed. 

The school board voted in December to put the levy on the ballot for the March primary.

If it had passed, it would have cost an owner of a $75,000 home an additional $19.03 a month.

The 10-year property tax levy would have provided $5.6 million in funding.

Click here for more stories from Your Local Election Headquarters

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral