Euclid City Schools facing $5.6 million funding loss after levy failure

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid City Schools emergency funding levy failed in Tuesday’s primary.

52% of people voted down the levy, just 216 more than those who were for it.

Both the district’s 2018 and 2019 levies failed.

The school board voted in December to put the levy on the ballot for the March primary.

If it had passed, it would have cost an owner of a $75,000 home an additional $19.03 a month.

The 10-year property tax levy would have provided $5.6 million in funding.

