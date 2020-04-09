Euclid City Schools approves new staff cuts

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid City Schools Board of Education approved additional cuts to meet its budget at Wednesday’s meeting.

17 more positions have been eliminated for the 2020-2021 school year on top of the 23 previously eliminated for the 2019-2020 school year.

The new cuts include teaching and tutor positions at all the schools.

The school had sought a renewal levy in 2018 and an emergency levy in 2019 that failed.

The district says that means they’re operating with $5.6 million fewer dollars.

The board added another emergency levy to the March ballot that would put that $5.6 million back in the budget.

Ohio’s primary election is accepting mail-in ballots through April 28.

Previous cuts to the district also include music, arts and a wage freeze.