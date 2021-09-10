Euclid boy missing since Sept. 5

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Cameron Holiness left his house on Sept. 5. Police said he was last seen in the area of East 276th Street and Sidney Avenue in Euclid.

Cameron and his mother recently moved from Shaker Heights. Police said he may have returned to that area.

The 12-year-old is 5 foot 5 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts should call Euclid police at 216-731-1234 or your local law enforcement agency.