CLEVELAND (WJW) — Residents of the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park are not giving up their fight to save their mobile homes.

“In the recent days, there’s been a lot of news coverage of a large sum of money,” said Josiah Quarles with the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.

They gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about a $10 million donation to the Western Reserve Land Conservancy who is turning the area into green space.

“We want the residents of the community to decide how that money is spent. So far, that hasn’t been part of the communication,” said Mike Russell with Legal Aid.

The Mandel Foundation gave the donation to support the Euclid Neighborhood Plan. According to Western Reserve, a significant amount of it will go to the residents being displaced.

FOX 8 Reached out to Western Reserve Land Conservancy, who said they are deeply committed to creating a world-class lakefront park in Collinwood.

They went on to say, “The only way we can accomplish this vision is to relocate the residents of EBMHC and make the land available for public use. Throughout this process, we have promised to raise resources to help the residents with great compassion and generosity, and to provide them with more than enough time. We recognize this is a burden on residents and we are doing everything we can to ensure they are treated with dignity and respect.”

One hundred and thirty-nine residents will need to be out by August 2024. That’s when utilities will be shut off and the park will cease to operate.