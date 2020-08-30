‘Eternally Grateful’: Drew Carey makes surprise donation to fundraiser for local summer camp

CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland’s own Drew Carey is making sure a camp he once worked at back in the 70s sticks around for another summer.

On Saturday, he pledged to donate to YMCA’s Camp Y-Noah’s “Keep the Fires Burning” fundraiser and encouraged others to do the same.

“I’m about to donate to this cause. It’s to help a summer camp I worked at in the late 70’s. If you can, please join me,” he wrote in a tweet.

I’m about to donate to this cause. It’s to help a summer camp I worked at in the late 70’s. If you can, please join me. 🙏https://t.co/TkEcVp71Cn https://t.co/79D1dS5O0C — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) August 29, 2020

The camp’s digital media and communications coordinator, Alexis King, said they have been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. They normally host thousands of campers during the summer and fall but are unable to this year.

“Because of all the COVID-19 restrictions and everything that’s going on, most of the groups that would come out to us are no longer coming out to us,” she explained.

She said she had reached out to Drew Carey for help on Twitter after remembering that he used to be a counselor at the camp. She never thought he’d actually reply.

“It is so heartwarming to see that Drew Carey still believes in the magic of camp and believes in the impact that Camp Y-Noah has had for every single person that has joined us around the camp fire for the last 90 years. I am eternally grateful,” she said.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for staffing, utilities and their scholarship fund, so no child ever has to be turned away.

