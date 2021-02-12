Eternal love: Local couple celebrating 75th wedding anniversary

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local couple is celebrating a momentous milestone in their marriage.

On this day 75 years ago, Betty and Roland Romito said “I do” and they have been inseparable ever since.

The pair first met as kids when both of their families moved to Bedford from Italy. Roland eventually went off to serve in World War II and when he returned home, they tied the knot.

They have four children, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, Betty, 92, and Roland, 95, are unable to celebrate their anniversary with a big party, but their granddaughter still wanted the special day to be recognized.

“Grandpa is the funny guy and grandma has all the patience. Their love spans multiple generations and has been a model for everyone in our family,” said Janine Johns. “Their oldest son has been married over 50 years.”