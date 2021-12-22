Esther’s Law: DeWine signs bill allowing cameras in all Ohio nursing homes

**Watch a previous report on Esther’s Law in the video player above.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A bill allowing resident cameras in all Ohio nursing homes was just signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Known as Esther’s Law, and sponsored by Sens. Nickie Antonio and Andrew Brenner, Senate Bill 58 was passed unanimously through the Ohio House and Senate in November. It allows patients to place cameras in their nursing home rooms.

The bill is the life’s work of Steve Piskor, whose mother Esther had dementia and was a victim of elder abuse in a Cleveland nursing home.

“If I would have had this option to put a camera in my mother’s room, she probably never would have been abused because I would have been able to monitor her care,” Piskor told FOX 8 back in October.

Sen. Antonio previously told FOX 8 she thought the law was a good way for families to help keep their loved ones safe.

