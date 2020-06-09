1  of  5
ESPN: UFC president announces trilogy bout between Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier in August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — UFC president Dana White has announced that a trilogy bout between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier is set for August, ESPN is reporting.

It is scheduled for Aug. 15.

“I don’t have a location yet, but the trilogy with those two great heavyweights will happen this summer,” White told ESPN.

Miocic is recovering from surgery for a torn retina, which he suffered during a previous fight with Cormier.

The Euclid native first claimed the title in 2016, then successfully defended it three times before Cormier defeated him by knockout in July 2018.

Miocic took back the belt in August with a TKO and has not fought since.

For much more from ESPN, click here.

