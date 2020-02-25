ESPN Cleveland suspends Tony Grossi over comment about Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — ESPN Cleveland 850’s Tony Grossi has been suspended over a comment he made about Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield on Tuesday at the NFL Combine.

Grossi, over a hot mic, reportedly referred to Mayfield as a “f***ing m*****.”

A statement from ESPN Cleveland and Good Karma Brands, below, was released to FOX 8 News:

“We are aware of Tony Grossi’s statement about Baker Mayfield. The term Tony used is a derogatory slur to describe Little People. Good Karma Brands will not tolerate derogatory language that demeans others or groups of people.

We are addressing this matter with Tony directly, and while we normally do not comment on personnel matters, we do want to share that we have made the decision to immediately and indefinitely suspend Tony Grossi. In addition, we will pursue sensitivity and inclusion training for everyone on our content teams across our company.

From Good Karma Brands, to our fans, our partners, the Browns and Baker Mayfield – we are sorry.”

The Browns quarterback and Grossi have a past. Back in October, Mayfield suddenly left the podium after a question from Grossi.

