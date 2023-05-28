**Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.**

LIMA, Ohio (WJW) — A wanted man was found floating in the Ohio River, the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio reported Sunday afternoon.

Officials from multiple jurisdictions had been looking for fugitive Bradley Gillespie, 50, since last week after he broke out of the Allen Correctional Facility in Lima along with inmate James Lee, 47.

The pair was spotted and chased in Henderson, Kentucky, on Wednesday, which ended in a crash and Lee being apprehended. Gillespie got away on foot.

Law enforcement officers from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana worked together to find the escaped inmates, who reportedly were able to get out by hiding in a dumpster. At this time, four prison employees have been put on paid administrative leave in association with the escape.

The Marshals service said Gillespie’s body was found close to where he had originally ran from officers in Kentucky. The said his body was identified through tattoo confirmation.