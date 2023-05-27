Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison earlier this week got out by hiding in a trash container, and four employees have been placed on leave as the search continues for one inmate still at large.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Friday afternoon that investigators had determined that 47-year-old James Lee and 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie left the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima “after concealing themselves in a dumpster.”

A major and three corrections officers have been placed on paid administrative leave and similar action may be taken against other people as the department’s internal investigation continues, officials said. A criminal investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol is also continuing.

Gillespie, imprisoned since 2016 for murder, remains at large. Lee, serving a sentence imposed in 2021 for burglary and safecracking, was recaptured early Wednesday in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase, authorities said.

James Lee and Brad Gillespie. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

James Lee, 47, was captured at the scene but Bradley Gillespie, 50, remained at large.

The two men were reported missing Tuesday after Lee’s absence was discovered during an 11 a.m. prisoner count and an emergency count then revealed that Gillespie was also missing. Authorities said the two men were last seen on surveillance video inside the facility just after 8:40 a.m. Monday.