(WJW) – Pennsylvania State Police said early Wednesday that details were forthcoming on the capture of Danelo Cavalcante.
The escaped murderer broke out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he killed her to stop her from telling police that he was wanted in a slaying in Brazil, his home country.
Law enforcement said yesterday Cavalcante was still believed to be within a particular area in a rural stretch of Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Troopers said he stole a rifle from a garage Tuesday.
A press conference on Cavalcante’s capture is scheduled later Wednesday morning.