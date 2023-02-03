SAINT-ETIENNE, France (WJW) – Interpol announced Friday that it had captured a man convicted of killing members of the Italian mafia.

Edgardo Grego was arrested Thursday in Saint-Etienne in France, where he worked as a pizza chef. He had been on the run for 16 years, Interpol says.

Grego has been linked to the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime mob.’ Interpol says he was serving a life sentence in Italy for the murders of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo but later escaped prison.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciaro, as part of a gang war during the 1990s, according to Interpol.