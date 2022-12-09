ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says Johnny L. Brooks Jr. was found Friday at the Red Roof Inn in Springfield Township and Steven A. Carpenter was arrested after someone spotted him in a neighborhood in Wadsworth.

Carpenter and Brooks allegedly broke a window and escaped the facility at 9892 Murray Ridge Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release.

Both men are charged with escape, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was also arrested. She is believed to have been harboring Carpenter and Brooks.