AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An escaped inmate out of Summit County who was caught on May 31 has been sentenced.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Jason Conrad, 39, to 18 to 25.5 years in prison, according to a press release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prior to his sentencing, Conrad pled guilty to four felonies including trafficking in cocaine, having weapons under disability, unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance and escape, according to the release.

Conrad was originally arrested on April 21 by officers with the Summit County Drug Unit. Then on May 30 while beings taken to a doctor’s appointment, Conrad escaped, according to the release.