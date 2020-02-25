Erosion danger shuts down part of Mentor-on-the-Lake park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW)-- Erosion concerns shut down part of a park in Mentor-on-the-Lake.

City service director Brent Moore said at least 300 feet of land at Overlook Beach Park has fallen into Lake Erie forcing the closure of the park's observation deck.

The multi-tier deck, now surrounded by caution tape, provided the public access to the beach at one point .

"We closed it off due to safety. We don't want our residents getting out there and falling into the water," Moore said.

The park is nestled in between homes. Some homeowners said they believe the erosion is posing a threat to the safety and property value of their houses.

"It's a shame you buy beachfront property, there's no beach," said Lucy Dalton, who lives next to the park.

Dalton said her backyard is slowly turning into a cliff. She's moved her chain link fence back several feet numerous times over the years to prevent it from falling into the lake.

"There's a lot of people that this is endangering their house. Hopefully, not in my lifetime it's not going to happen. But as much as we've lost in the last couple years, like all bets are off, man. Anything can happen."

Some who frequent the park, including Dalton, said they are not sure where to place the blame for erosion or what the solution should be.

"You would think the city would be doing more, you know. I'm just not quite sure where the fault lies," she said. "I understand the lake levels are higher. There's a lot of factors involved."

Moore said there has been discussion with officials at the state level about the problem, but he is not aware of any planned solution.