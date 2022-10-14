(WJW) – Portions of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad are temporarily closed, officials announced Thursday.

In a Facebook post, CVSR said the National Park Service closed parts of the track, citing significant erosion issues caused by the Cuyahoga River.

For now, CVSR will be offering limited train excursions, as well as canceling the National Park Scenic, Explorer Program and Fall Flyer.

The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train are running on schedule this weekend.

“The Cuyahoga River is a dynamic system, and it is constantly changing. The NPS is committed to continually assessing track conditions, especially near the river, and maintaining the tracks for safe train operations,” railroad officials said in the post.

Officials say the issues were identified back in spring and an engineering firm is in place to address them.

These changes will stay in place until further notice.

For now, CVSR say the North Pole Adventure hasn’t been canceled, but some changes might be made to it.

Anyone who paid for canceled activities will be refunded.

