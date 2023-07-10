(WJW) – Sports journalist and television host Erin Andrews and her husband, former professional hockey player Jarret Stoll, are celebrating the arrival of their first child.

Andrews’ team confirmed the news to Today.

The couple has not shared photos of their newborn baby boy or revealed a name.

The pair have had an extensive IVF journey.

Andrews shared in 2021 that she had been undergoing fertility treatments for 9 years.

“You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it. That’s the crazy part. It’s a ton of money, it’s a ton of time, it’s a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they’re unsuccessful,” she shared at the time.

“Now that it’s my seventh time, something just hit me. Why am I keeping this such a secret when this is just a part of our lives? Instead of feeling ashamed, we need to give ourselves more love. It freaking sucks, because it can seem like it’s such a lonely thing. There are so many of us going through this though, and it’s just not talked about,” she continued.

Andrews married Stoll in 2017.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had an operation to remove it in 2016.