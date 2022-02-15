Erie County student honored with special message from Perseverance Rover on Mars

HURON, Ohio (WJW) – An Erie County student is being honored with an award that is out of this world.

Grant Bauer, a 14-year-old 8th grader at McCormick Junior High School in Huron, was recognized by NASA on Tuesday with one of the space agency’s “You’ve Got Perseverance!” awards.

“Perseverance helps you through anything, honestly. If you’re struggling to do something, you’ve just got to keep pushing forward. There’s no point in giving up because it never ends up in the right place,” Grant told FOX 8.

Grant was nominated for the NASA award by his science teacher, who took note of his leadership, patience and gritty determination in pursuing various classroom experiments.

“In trying things over and over again, in science, that’s what you need. You don’t have to be the smartest person in the room, you have to be the person who is willing to try, fail, start again, try, fail, so that’s what I noticed,” said Leah LaCrosse.

Thousands of middle school students from around the country were nominated for the Perseverance awards and Grant is one of only 21 students selected by NASA.

As part of a Zoom program from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Tuesday to honor the budding scientists and engineers, Grant and the other middle school honorees received a special message from the Perseverance Rover on Mars, beamed more than 140,000,000 miles back to Earth.

The message sent to Huron read, “Grant, your dedication and commitment are an inspiration. Keep it up!”

It is a memory that will last a lifetime for the 14-year-old, who hopes someday to be a NASA engineer and work on projects like the Mars Rover.

“I think it’s amazing what they’re doing because Perseverance is finding rock samples, testing if there’s life or not on Mars, and I think it’s really interesting,” he said.