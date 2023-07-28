ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired K-9, Max.

According to a post on the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Max was a loyal and faithful partner to Deputy Dan Orzech.

“Max was trained in patrol and narcotics detection and served from 2015 to 2021, when he was retired to live permanently with Deputy Orzech and his family,” the Facebook said in part.

The department gave a thank you to NOAH Pet Clinic, Groff Funeral Homes and Crematory, and the Perkins Township Police Department.

“Max was a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed!” the post said.