Erie County Sheriff: Man charged with child endangering after leaving 7-year-old daughter alone to go to strip club

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Michigan man was arrested on Oct. 17 after driving into a ditch and being cited with an OVI, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At that point the man, Michael O’Neil, informed authorities that his 7-year-old daughter was at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky alone in their hotel room. Authorities called the resort where workers were able to locate the girl, found asleep in the room.

In speaking to the daughter, deputies learned that O’Neil had put on a movie, told her to stay on the bed and not move and that he was going to the “adult hot tub” and would be back later.

The man reportedly then went to a strip club in Fitchville, Ohio. He told authorities he paid a stranger $40 to watch his daughter’s room while he was away.

O’Neil was charged with child endangering and kept him in jail.

The girl’s mother, who lives in Michigan, came to get the girl, but she was first released to child services.

