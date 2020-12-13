Erie County sheriff: Man arrested for 16th OVI

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– A Cuyahoga Falls man, who has been arrested multiple times for operating a vehicle while impaired, was arrested again by Erie County sheriff’s deputies for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Stephen Hicks, 53, was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday. Erie County Sheriff Deputy Jordan Speer stopped the vehicle Hicks was driving for a speed violation on state Route 60.

Speer noted in his report that Hicks could not recite the alphabet correctly, was unsteady on his fee, and had an open can of beer in the vehicle. Hicks also refused to take a breathalyzer test.

“This is appears to be his 16th OVI arrest,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth. The sheriff added Hicks has four prior felony OVI convictions.

Sigsworth added that Hicks has an active warrant pending for failing to show up for a court hearing on another OVI case. That case stems from an October arrest made by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hicks is being held at the Erie County jail. He is due in court soon.

