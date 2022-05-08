HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are investigating following a reported small plane crash at an airport on Mother’s Day afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post was called to the scene at Hinde Airport in Erie County after a pilot had crashed a single seat single aircraft into a field after takeoff just before 2 p.m.

Troopers said the pilot, 20-year-old Kaden Keegan, was transported to the hospital for his injuries following the crash. The injuries were described as non-life threatening. He reportedly told authorities high winds had a part in causing the plane to nosedive into the field.

The pilot was not suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, troopers said.