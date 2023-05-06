HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Huron Township early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on U.S. 6 in Erie County.

Edward Hays, 63, was driving a 2012 Harley-Davidson while traveling east on U.S. 6 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, according to the release.

His motorcycle then went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail before flipping over and coming to a stop. Hays was ejected from the motorcycle, the release said.

Hays was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Foster’s Funeral Home in Huron.

According to the release, Hays was wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation.