Erie County issues warning of overdose spike

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Erie County Health Department is warning of an overdose spike in the area.

According to a press release, there have been three overdoses in Erie County in the last 24 hours, from Sunday to Monday.

All three overdoses were reversed with Naloxone, the health department reports.

They say they’re seeing Fentanyl in substances like cocaine, meth, and heroin.

According to the health department, Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin.

It’s a synthetic opioid.

You can call (419)624-3353 for recovery resources or (419)624-3353 for admissions to the Erie County Detoxification Center.