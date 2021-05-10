Erie County issues overdose spike alert

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Erie County Health Department today issued an overdose spike alert after 4 overdoses happened over the weekend.

The health department says all 4 incidents were successfully reversed using Naloxone and warns that fentanyl is suspected to be in substances such as cocaine, meth and heroin.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 50 times more potent than Heroin and those who use stimulants are warned they have no tolerance to this powerful opioid and overdose is likely to occur, according to the health department.

Treatment and recovery resources are available for those at risk of overdose by calling the Erie County Detoxification Center 24-hour line at 419-624-3353.

The Erie County Health Department also offers free mail order lifesaving, non-addictive Naloxone at NarcanErieOhio.com.