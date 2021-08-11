Erie County health officials trace recent COVID cases to area businesses, including Cedar Point

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A recent surge of COVID-19 infections in Erie County has caused health officials to issue new recommendations to local businesses to help slow the spread of the disease.

“We started to see this uptick probably three weeks ago, “ said Ashley Franks, an epidemiologist with the Erie County Health Department. “The cases are continuing to increase and over the past week we reported 110 cases.”

Franks noted just a few weeks ago, the county was reporting about 10 cases a week.

The recommendations were sent to businesses Monday and encourage owners to have their employees wear masks while working, even if they are vaccinated.

“We are also encouraging any visitors to mask immediately upon entry to a business,” said Pete Schade, Erie County Health Commissioner. “This will help protect staff and high-risk visitors that are unable to get vaccinated. We are inundated with folks from all over the midwest and other parts of the world, so we are a little more on guard than the average community, so we all have to work together.”

Erie County Health officials say some recent COVID-19 infections have been traced back to area businesses.

“We had multiple outbreaks with daycare, summer camps and sports teams, summer sports teams,” Franks said.

She also noted that four employees at Cedar Point recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“This outbreak did just come to our attention in the last 48 hours so we are still in the early stages of the investigation,” Franks noted. “Cedar Point officials are working with us and helping us identify close contacts.”

Erie County Health Officials are also encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it’s just really good common business sense to protect yourself and your employees from visitors,” Schade said. “We don’t know who’s got what anymore.”