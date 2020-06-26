Erie County health officials concerned about social distancing at Kalahari; Resort officials implemented recommendations

**Watch the video above for more on Kalahari’s reopening**

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Erie County Health officials have expressed concern about the Kalahari Resorts facility in Sandusky adhering to COVID-19 requirements following several complaints.

According to a letter written Thursday by Craig Ward, Director of Environmental Health of the Erie County Health Department, to Brian Shanle, of Kalahari Resorts, the complaints dealt with social distancing concerns. The letter further noted that health staff found the lack of social distancing in several areas.

“During this visit you indicated that the current occupancy was around 55% of your current reduced occupancy,” Ward stated in the letter. “This department has serious concerns on the facilities ability to protect the public, especially when it relates to social distancing, as the number of guests increase in the facility. It is this departments expectations to adhere, implement, and enforce the requirements of your own plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Click here to read Ward’s full letter.

We reached out to Kalahari Resorts and a spokesperson responded by email saying they are “committed to offering a safe vacation experience during these challenging times.”

“Prior to reopen, we took many steps to ensure a safe resort, including associate wellness initiatives, enhanced sanitation measures using hospital-grade disinfectants and operational changes that allowed for social distancing and minimized contact. Because this is an unprecedented situation, our policies and procedures are evolving every day to keep guests and employees safe. We’re closely monitoring guidance from the CDC and public health officials, and we quickly implemented the recent recommendations from the Erie County Health Department. “

Erie County officials say they are continuing to monitor all businesses in hopes of keeping everyone healthy and to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.