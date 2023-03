ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A crash involving two semi trucks has the I-80 Ohio turnpike closed to eastbound traffic near mile marker 117.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol at around 10 a.m. said the roadway was cleared.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted at Exit-110, SR 4/Sandusky-Bellevue.

Hazmat is not on site.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.

Stay with FOX 8 for more developments.