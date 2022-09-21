CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metropolitan School District families received their final update from the CEO Eric Gordon Wednesday on the State of the Schools.

The annual event was held at the City Club.

Gordon announced that he would be leaving the district at the end of the current school year earlier this month. He says he will stay on until June 2023.

Gordon told FOX 8 in a one-on-one interview that he believes a new CEO will inherit a stable environment next school year, citing what he called “the best financial health” the district has been in during his tenure of more than a decade.

“We have all of our labor agreements signed and in place, and we have not only agreements, but a real collaborative labor-management relationship,” Gordon told FOX 8.

Wednesday he said he was leaving “at the right time, for the right reasons.”

He said CMSD was the “highest rated urban school district in Ohio.”

The state report cards on schools across Ohio released last week showed CMSD needed “significant support to meet state standards” in academic achievement, graduation rates and early literacy (K-3).

The district received high marks in closing education gaps and student growth.

The reports have had limited data for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on schools and education.

Gordon received standing ovations at the beginning and end of his speech.