CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Eric Church has announced his next tour dates, and he’s making a stop in Northeast Ohio this summer.

The country music star is headlining outdoor venues in the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer with The Outsiders Revival Tour, including the Blossom Music Center in June.

Joining Church are Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church said. “We have never done an outdoor summer tour, never headlined amphitheaters, never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

The 26-city tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 22. The Outsiders Revival Tour will be at the Blossom Music Center on June 24.

Tickets go on sale on January 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Presale access is available to Church Choir members on January 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit EricChurch.com.