Equipment worth $13,000 stolen from Lorain Boys and Girls Club

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating a theft at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lorain County.

The group has storage facilities at its property in the 4110 block of Pearl Rd.

Police were called about the theft Tuesday.

While officers were on scene, they learned suspects had broken into the storage units on the property sometime between Thursday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 30.

The locks had been cut and removed.

The items stolen include:

1 Diamondback Zero Turn Mower, red with black and gray seat ($6500)

3 orange Echo Trimmers ($250 each)

Miscellaneous equipment ($800)

Police are looking into possible surveillance video at the scene.

If you have any information, call police.

