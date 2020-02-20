Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) -- An epic fail was caught on camera at Montgomery County Jail when an inmate fell through a ceiling in the waiting room while she was trying to escape.

WHIO reports that Jessica Boomersine stood on a seat attached to a kiosk in the room for several minutes while staring at the ceiling. She then stepped down and dragged a chair over, apparently for more stable footing.

She then climbs up on top of a monitor. The video shows a brief, 30-second pause while she presumably moves a ceiling tile out of the way.

With other inmates watching closely, she climbed up and out of sight. The bid of freedom ended fast; 15 seconds later, the first debris falls, and corrections officers come into sight.

One walks past just seconds before the ceiling completely gives way, and Boomershine drops back through. More officers ran over to grab her legs, and she lost her grip, landing partially on a trash can to avoid slamming her head on the floor.

She was arrested a few days earlier when Miamisburg police identified her and Billie Joe Farra as the people who befriended an 85-year-old man at a casino. Boomershine allegedly told the man she was broke and homeless, and he invited her to his house to give her food.

She then allegedly came back with Farra the next day, and they broke in and ransacked the home, assaulting the 85-year-old.

"Sustained a lot of injuries to his head, neck, arms, severe injuries, enough to hospitalize him," said Sgt. Jeff Muncy.

The victim was recovering at home by the time Boomershine fell through the ceiling. She now faces new charges for escape and destruction of property.

