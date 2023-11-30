CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new rules that would require most U.S. cities to replace lead water pipes within 10 years.

The rule change could have the most dramatic impact on cities like Cleveland, Chicago and New York.

That’s because they have the most lead pipes of any cities in the country, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

“Our rates are four times the national average here in the city of Cleveland, so we have a problem,” said Yvonka Hall, president of Cleveland Lead Advocates for Safe Housing.

CLASH is a coalition dedicated to lead safety awareness in Cleveland.

Lead exposure is linked to significant health and developmental problems in young children.

“The Hough neighborhood, Glenville, Slavic Village have some of the highest rates in the city,” said Hall.

The proposal, called the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements, would for the first time require utilities to replace lead pipes even if their lead levels aren’t too high.

Some cities with a lot of lead pipes might be given longer deadlines, the agency said.

“Cleveland, about 90% of the homes were built before 1978. Up until 1978, lead was still in paint,” said Hall.

It is the strongest overhaul of lead rules in more than three decades and will cost billions of dollars.