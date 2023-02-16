EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – The United States Environmental Protection Agency Administrator is set to be in East Palestine Thursday to hold a press conference and assess the ongoing response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment that happened on February 3.

Starting around 12:30 p.m., Michael Regan will meet with city, state and federal leaders involved in the response, hear directly from community members about the impacts of the crisis, and discuss the EPA air monitoring.

The EPA said Regan will also work to ensure the health and safety of the community.

Regan and state officials will hold a press conference after the visit beginning around 1:45 p.m.

According to the agency, EPA personnel have been working closely with state and local officials who are leading emergency response efforts. The EPA is continuously monitoring air quality and has helped screen more than 450 homes for any contaminants.

Community members have expressed concern about their safety after the Norfolk Southern train derailment and release of toxic chemicals into the air, water and soil.

The derailment earlier this month touched off a massive blaze as much as a half-mile long along the railroad through East Palestine.

Norfolk Southern later revealed there were additional toxic chemicals being transported in other cars on the train.

For more FOX 8 coverage on the Norfolk Southern train derailment, click here.