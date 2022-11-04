CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It is the search for Northeast Ohio’s best high school rock band.

Entries are now open for the 26th Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off.

Rock bands from across the area will compete in the performance rounds at the Rock Hall on Jan. 28, 2023, Feb. 4, 2023, or Feb. 11, 2023.

The top 12 bands will compete in the Final Exam on Feb. 28, 2023, for the title of “Best Band in the Land.”

More than $5,000 in prize money will be awarded to the top three bands and all 12 Final Exam bands will get to record an original song at Tri-C Gil and Tommy LiPuma Recording Arts and Technology School, state of the art studios on the main campus downtown.

Live Nation’s Barry Gabel appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning to talk about the success of the event.

For more information or to enter your band, click here.