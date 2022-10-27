LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The entire night shift at the Lorain Police Department rushed to the scene after several calls to 911 reported gunshots.

According to a police report, when officers arrived in the 200 block of E. Erie Avenue, just before midnight on Tuesday, they found a 17-year-old and 24-year-old had been shot in the parking lot.

According to a police report, the 24-year-old was shot in the leg and in the arm. The teen was shot in the forearm and finger.

Police also reported finding a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Police report that one of the victims was “mostly uncooperative.” A witness at the scene also stated, “I don’t talk to cops.”

The incident remains under investigation.