ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

(WJW) — The Texas rock band ZZ Top has announced its bass player, Dusty Hill, has died. He was 72 years old.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019, released a statement on Facebook Wednesday expressing their sadness at the passing of one of their own.
“You will be missed greatly, amigo,” musicians Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in the statement.
Hill, one of the famed bearded musicians of ZZ Top, was a founding member in the group. On Friday, the band said Hill had experienced a hip issue and was headed back to Texas.
The band is currently scheduled to play a show in Simpsonville, South Carolina, tonight. But it is unclear it that will go on.