ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

(WJW) — The Texas rock band ZZ Top has announced its bass player, Dusty Hill, has died. He was 72 years old.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019, released a statement on Facebook Wednesday expressing their sadness at the passing of one of their own.

“You will be missed greatly, amigo,” musicians Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in the statement.

Hill, one of the famed bearded musicians of ZZ Top, was a founding member in the group. On Friday, the band said Hill had experienced a hip issue and was headed back to Texas.

The band is currently scheduled to play a show in Simpsonville, South Carolina, tonight. But it is unclear it that will go on.