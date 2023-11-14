(WJW) – Actor Matt LeBlanc has spoken out and released a tribute to his “Friends” costar Matthew Perry on Instagram.

Perry, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the popular television sitcom for 10 seasons, was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28. He was 54.

LeBlanc is the first to make an individual statement after the Friends cast released a joint statement on Oct. 30.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc said in the Instagram caption. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

The Instagram post features a series of photos of LeBlanc and Perry’s time together on the beloved sitcom.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” the caption continued.

Of course, LeBlanc ended the touching tribute with a joke saying, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”