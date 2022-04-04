(WJW) — As Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore once told Harry Potter, “Let us step out into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure.” And this week, for those looking for a bit of adventure, Cinemark movie theaters are showing all eight Harry Potter films in a row.

More than 200 theaters are participating across the country, including a handful in Northeast Ohio: Valley View, Strongsville, Macedonia, Cuyahoga Falls, North Canton and Wooster, offering fans yet another chance at immersing themselves in the wizarding world in theaters.

The films are playing in order starting Wednesday:

April 6 – “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

April 7 – “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

April 8 – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

April 9 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

April 10 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

April 11 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

April 12 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1”

April 13 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”

Tickets are $25 for all eight films or $5 per movie. Find out more about tickets right here.

The movies were originally released in theaters between 2001-2011, making a combined $7.7 billion and catapulting actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson into stardom.

The films’ re-release are all leading up to the new “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” coming out in mid April.