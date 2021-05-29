WWE SmackDown returns to Cleveland this summer

**Let’s all remember the time the WWE “Cougar” put the moves on Wayne Dawson in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The wait is over, wrestling fans. WWE Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Cleveland this summer.

All of the drama, all of the chair smacking, all of the incredible outfits! It’s all coming back to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 23.

While not every stop has been announced yet, the WWE tour plans to hit up 25 cities this summer.

Photo courtesy WWE

Tickets go on sale for Cleveland’s event on Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. Cost starts at $20 and the July show starts at 7:45 p.m.

Find tickets and more health-related information right here.