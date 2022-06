CLEVELAND (WJW) — WWE Monday Night Raw is coming back to Cleveland this summer.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse announced the fan favorite is roaring back Aug. 8.

“See all of your favorite Raw superstars in action live,” the WWE said in a statement, including Cody Rhodes versus Parma’s own Michael “The Miz” Mizanin.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and reportedly start at $20. Find out more about the event right here.